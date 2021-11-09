Chargers Daily Links: Ryan Smith has a torn ACL

During the offseason, the Chargers showed their commitment to improving their special teams unit by signing veteran cornerback Ryan Smith who starred in the third phase of the game for the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers in 2020.

Forced into actual cornerback duties against the Eagles due to injuries, Smith a season high in snaps on top of his normal coverage duties. In classic Chargers fashion, Smith was the next sacrifice to that blasted injury bug that’s still hovering around this team despite the team having transitioned into a new era this offseason.

According to Brandon Staley during his Monday presser, Smith suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season. So not only does the team lose yet another corner, they also lose their best special teams player, as well.

Keep your fingers crossed Asante Samuel Jr. or Michael Davis can return this week prior to facing the Vikings and their elite wide receiver duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson..

And now for today’s links.

10 insights from the Bolts’ win over the Eagles (Chargers.com)

Ryan Smith has a torn ACL (Chargers Wire)

Check out the best photos from the Chargers’ win over the Eagles (Chargers.com)

Were the Chargers the best team in week nine? (Bolt Beat)

In the span of a week, the Raiders cut both of their first-round picks from 2020 (ESPN)

Russell Wilson was cleared to return from his hand injury (ESPN)

The Browns are extending Wyatt Teller (Pro Football Talk)

The Bears came up short against the Steelers on Monday night (CBS Sports)

Winners and losers from week nine (NFL.com)

OBJ was officially released by the Browns (NFL.com)