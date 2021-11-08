Justin Herbert is up for FedEx Air Player of the Week

After an incredible bounce-back performance for Justin Herbert, the second-year quarterback is once again up for the FedEx Air Player of the Week honor.

In his latest game against the Eagles, Herbert completed 32-of-38 attempts for 358 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on an eight-yard scramble.

Entering week 10, Herbert is one of three players who have already won the award twice this season. Tom Brady won the first two honors in weeks one and two while Joe Burrow won the vote in week four and week seven. Herbert’s first honor was in week three against the Chiefs (281 yards, four touchdowns) and his last was in week five against the Browns (398 yards, four touchdowns).

If Herbert wins the honor this week, he can become the first player to do it three times. So, to make that happen, go ahead and use this link to vote!