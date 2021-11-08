Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Eagles

While it may not have looked like prettiest game in the world by the Chargers, they somehow came away from their 27-24 victory over the Eagles with an overall team grade of 79.8, good for their third-highest team grade of the season.

In even better news, the Bolts finished Sunday’s game with the highest special teams grade of year with a 76.8. Individually, Kyler Fackrell finished with a near-elite 88.5.

Plenty of other Chargers players showed out on both sides of the ball. If you’re dying to know who, then let’s get right into it.

Offense

Best

OG Matt Feiler - 86.4

OT Rashawn Slater - 84.0

QB Justin Herbert - 83.2

TE Donald Parham - 82.7

TE Jared Cook - 81.8

Donald Parham would NOT be denied



Touchdown @chargers!pic.twitter.com/Le33zx4PQA — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2021

Worst

RB Joshua Kelley - 53.3

OG Michael Schofield - 53.6

RB Larry Rountree - 56.7

TE Tre’ McKitty - 57.2

WR Jalen Guyton - 57.9

Defense

Best

LB Kyzir White - 91.4

DT Linval Joseph - 85.0

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 72.7

DT Christian Covington - 67.4

DT Jerry Tillery - 67.0

Underrated interaction between Linval Joseph and Brandon Staley yesterday pic.twitter.com/ZV25C50qDV — ChargersMemes (@ChargersMemes) November 8, 2021

Worst

EDGE Kyler Fackrell - 37.5

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga - 42.7

DT Justin Jones - 46.3

CB Chris Harris Jr. - 47.5

EDGE Chris Rumph - 55.6