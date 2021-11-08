Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

GOOD MORNING, CHARGERS FANS!!

Welcome to another #VICTORYMONDAY!

The Chargers went into Philadelphia yesterday — a place not many players would ever want to play if given the chance — and took care of business against an Eagles team that attempted to throw off the Bolts with a similar recipe used by both the Ravens and Patriots. In the end, the Chargers were able to make all the necessary plays to finish the game with the ball in their hands.

As always, we’re kicking off today with this open thread to allow the conversation from yesterday to spill over should any of you like the opportunity.

Bolt up, baby. Enjoy the Monday.

