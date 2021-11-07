Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers found a way to win on Sunday and how Herbert looked like his old self again. They answer questions about Joe Lombardi’s playcalling, Linval Joseph’s monster game, Andre Roberts positive play on special teams and about Chris Harris struggles in the secondary.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#237: AFTER HOURS. Week 9 vs PHI recap
Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers game AFTER HOURS.
