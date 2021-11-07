Justin Herbert bounces back, breaks another record

After two of his worst games as a pro, Justin Herbert bounced back big time for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his last two games Herbert completed 56% and 51% of his passes consecutively and threw 3 interceptions over those games. Today Herbert completed 32 of his 38 attempts, good for 84% completion percentage, with 3 total touchdowns and 0 turnovers.

Those numbers not only helped the Chargers win, but set another record for Justin Herbert and matched another rare and impressive statistic.

With 23 career starts, Justin Herbert is now the only player to reach 600 completions through the first 25 starts of a career #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 7, 2021

Justin Herbert now has six career games with multiple passing TDs and a rushing TD. It’s tied with Kyler Murray and Cam Newton for the most in a player’s first two seasons in NFL history #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 7, 2021

It’s great to see Herbert continue to break records and prove the doubters, including myself during the draft process, wrong. His abilities, demeanor, and work ethic are all perfectly crafted to see him continue to meet, and beat, record after record.

Though I’m sure if you were to ask Justin, the only record he cares about setting is being the quarterback to cook the most victory briskets all time.