Justin Herbert bounces back, breaks another record

Justin Herbert continues to put himself in rare company as a QB.

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After two of his worst games as a pro, Justin Herbert bounced back big time for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his last two games Herbert completed 56% and 51% of his passes consecutively and threw 3 interceptions over those games. Today Herbert completed 32 of his 38 attempts, good for 84% completion percentage, with 3 total touchdowns and 0 turnovers.

Those numbers not only helped the Chargers win, but set another record for Justin Herbert and matched another rare and impressive statistic.

It’s great to see Herbert continue to break records and prove the doubters, including myself during the draft process, wrong. His abilities, demeanor, and work ethic are all perfectly crafted to see him continue to meet, and beat, record after record.

Though I’m sure if you were to ask Justin, the only record he cares about setting is being the quarterback to cook the most victory briskets all time.

