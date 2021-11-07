Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings at home

After their close 27-24 victory over the Eagles on Sunday evening, the Chargers have opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings next week at home in SoFi Stadium, per Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 52.5.

The Vikings are 3-5 on the season and are coming off their own close game, but unfortunately they fell to the Ravens in overtime by a score of 34-31.

Both the Vikings and Chargers will bring a top-10 offense to the table in week 10. In fact, the two teams are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively, with just two yards separating them.

With the Vikings being yet another team who will want to establish the run early and often, the Chargers will have to attempt to take another step forward in their quest to reinforce the rushing defense. Currently, Minnesota is ninth in the NFL in rushing with an average of 124.9 yards per game.

