Chargers Final Score: Chargers 27, Eagles 24

Justin Herbert set more than one NFL record against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, including becoming the only quarterback to reach 600 completions within his first 25 games. The cool part? He did it in just 23.

Coincidentally, a nice chunk of those completions helped the Chargers on Sunday afternoon as they survived a massive effort by the Eagles’ rushing attack to leave Lincoln Financial Field with a 27-24 victory and move to 5-3 on the year.

Herbert bounced back from two down performances to throw for 356 yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-38 passing. He also added a touchdown with his legs. Keenan Allen looked like his vintage self, notching 12 catches for 104 yards. Tight ends Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham each caught a touchdown while Jared Cook caught a massive two-point conversion following a missed PAT by Dustin Hopkins. Fortunately, Hopkins would bounce back by hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Linval Joseph and Drue Tranquill tied for the team lead with nine tackles while Joey Bosa notched another sack, brining his season total to 4.5.

The Chargers will be back at SoFi Stadium next week to host the 3-5 Vikings who are coming off an overtime loss to the Ravens.