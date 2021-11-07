Chargers Week 9 Inactives: Samuel, Davis both out vs. Eagles

As we expected, the Chargers will be down two of their top-three cornerbacks against the Eagles with Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis currently dealing with injuries they sustained during last week’s game against the Patriots. The secondary will also be without backup safety Alohi Gilman.

The good news, however, is that Tevaughn Campbell will be active which means he likely starts alongside Chris Harris Jr. and Kemon Hall.

The other inactives for the Chargers include quarterback Easton Stick, running Justin Jackson, fullback Gabe Nabers, and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins.

Without Justin Jackson, expect Larry Rountree to be the primary backup to Austin Ekeler while Joshua Kelley also figures to see an increase in snaps. Trey Pipkin is inactive for the second-straight game which tells us how much more they’re trusting rookie Brenden Jaimes to be one of their emergency lineman for game days.

Lastly, Gilman’s absence today will mean an increased workload for rookie Mark Webb behind both Nasir Adderley and Derwin James.