Chargers make trio of roster moves ahead of Sunday

On Saturday, the Chargers announced the elevation of both wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of today’s game in Philadelphia.

In another, worrisome move by the team, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell was added to the injury with a groin injury. He’s currently questionable for today’s game.

If Campbell is unable to go in Philly, the Chargers would be down three of their top-four corners. That would force Kemon Hall into a starting role while leaving the team to decide whether or not to use Chris Harris Jr. on the outside, as well. In general, this could be a huge hit for the secondary in which they’re forced to use players like Derwin James and Nasir Adderley to defend outside receivers if the situation calls for it.

Here’s to hoping he’s good to go today.

As for the two elevated players, Ffrench (5’11 200) is in his second year at the NFL level. He spent the 2020 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. He played four years at the University of Pittsburgh where he spent time with current Chargers wide receiver coach, Chris Beatty. He holds the record for most receptions in a season in school history with 96, beating the original record set by current Bengals wideout, Tyler Boyd.

Just a little 96-yard TD pass from Kenny Pickett to Maurice Ffrench for Pitt in the Quick Lane Bowl. pic.twitter.com/arhRpUz391 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 27, 2019

Thomas (6’0 186) spent the 2021 offseason with Cleveland before singing with the Bolts in September. He spent his final collegiate season at Kansas State but played his prior three seasons at Minnesota. He finished his college career with over 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.