Chargers vs. Eagles Week 9: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

When it comes to looking at this matchup on paper, you could see the difference in overall records and believe this one should be an easy victory for the Chargers. At the same time, you could look at the Eagles’ rank in rushing offense and immediately believe this will be another rough outing for the run defense.

Whichever feeling you come away with, I believe you’re fairly justified. However, let me try and alleviate some of that stress in regards to Philly’s rushing attack.

While the Eagles are currently seventh in the NFL at running the ball, their big-time win over the Lions last weekend drastically inflated their numbers. If you were to replace their outing with their season-average up to that point, they’d be 22nd in the NFL with just over 100 rushing yards per game.

See, maybe not so bad, huh?

Either way, the game isn’t won until it’s won. Regardless of what numbers I’m able to throw out there, the Chargers still need to go out there and get the job done.

Below is all the info you’ll beed to tune in to today’s game.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

SB Nation affiliates: Bleeding Green Nation

Betting Odds: Chargers (-1) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

