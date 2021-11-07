BFTB Roundtable: Week 9 score predictions

Good morning and happy game day, Chargers fans!

You all ready to rock n’ roll this morning? You are? Good.

As of this morning, the Chargers are currently just one-point favorites over the Eagles in Philly, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s down from three points when odds first dropped a week ago. Heck, with the amount of injuries the team just sustained in the secondary, I’m honestly a bit surprised they are still favored on the road here, but I’m not going to be the one complaining.

Let’s get the morning rolling with our staff game predictions. Here’s to a phenomenal day of Chargers football. As always, let us know what you believe the final score will be in the comments below.

Michael Peterson: The Eagles are seventh in the NFL in rushing so of course this game gives me pause despite the fairly easy-looking matchup on paper. However, their numbers are likely a bit inflated from their win over the Eagles when they rushed for a combined 236 yards on 46 carries with four touchdowns. Prior to week eight, they were averaging just over 100 yards on the ground per game which would have ranked them 22nd. To me, that’s the realer picture of this Eagles rushing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the team’s leading rusher in yards and touchdowns but the Chargers have already showed they could keep Lamar Jackson contained which tells me this is also a achievable task for this defense.

I think the Eagles get at least one explosive play in the passing game behind the likes of either DeVonta Smith of Quez Watkins. Both have a shot to exploit a shallow secondary that’s been hit pretty hard by injuries. However, one or two plays shouldn’t be the difference in this game. I think the offense gets back on track and leaves Philly behind in the end. Chargers take this one 27-17.

Matthew Stanley: Despite how the last two games have gone for the Chargers, I’m fairly confident heading into this game. The Bolts struggle against mobile quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts but compared to Lamar Jackson, Hurts doesn’t present the same challenge as a runner or a passer. On Offense, if Brandon Staley is the coach we all believe he is, I’d expect to see some improvement this week. He doesn’t seem like the kind of coach to let problems linger longer than is necessary to have the data showing the cause of the problem. I think the Bolts end their slump and secure the win 24-17.

Garrett Sisti: This is the week the Chargers get off the schneid. This is one of those weeks where talent wins out; no matter how bad the Chargers have been playing they have too much talent to lose against the Eagles. Jalen Hurts will put up points but Philly won’t get enough on the ground to control clock and stop the Chargers offense. This week, the passing gets back on track. Keenan Allen will get a heavy dose of targets and get 80+ yards receiving and Mike Williams will get a TD. The Chargers get the road win 20-16.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.