Chargers sign CB Davontae Harris

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers announced the signing of cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster whom they snagged off the 49ers practice squad. He'll immediately add depth to a position in dire need of it.

Harris was originally a fifth-round pick out of Illinois State by Bengals back in 2018. He's also seen time with the Ravens and Broncos with his stint in Denver being his most productive of his career. In 2019, Harris played in all 16 games while making six starts, finished the year with 32 total tackles and three pass breakups. In all, Harris has appeared in 31 career games.

While in college, Harris was a Second-Team FCS All-American for Illinois State. As a senior, he accumulated 14 pass breakups, two sacks, and two interceptions.

The 5'11, 200-pound Harris will look to bring some experience to the cornerback group while offering a good amount of scheme familiarity with both Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.