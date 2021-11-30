Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Broncos

Sunday’s contest in Denver may be the game that challenges the performance against the Ravens as the ugliest outing for the Chargers this season. They needed a victory to stay ahead in the division and to keep some distance between them and the bottom two teams in the division. The Chargers responded to the challenge by dropping the game by 15 points and leaving Mile High with a fairly sickening taste in their mouth.

Now, the division is knotted up after the Chiefs (7-4) with three teams sitting at 6-5 with six games remaining on the schedule. If the Chargers hope to push for double-digit wins, everyone — and I mean everyone — will have to step up to the plate, because these grades your about to see from Pro Football Focus are atrocious.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. Here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers against the Broncos.

Offense

Best

C Corey Linsley - 72.2

RB Joshua Kelley - 68.9

OT Rashawn Slater - 68.0

WR Mike Williams - 67.3

TE Stephen Anderson - 66.3

Greg Gumbel (CBS): "Herbert. Under the gun again. Rolling. Throwing. Incomplete. Oh no. He caught it. Excuse me. By Mike Williams. [...]" #LACvsDEN pic.twitter.com/qqHEG3alBi — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) November 28, 2021

Worst

OG Senio Kelemete - 36.1

RB Darius Bradwell - 36.1

TE Tre’ McKitty - 45.8

OG Michael Schofield - 55.5

QB Justin Herbert - 55.7

Defense

Best

S Derwin James - 91.1

EDGE Joey Bosa - 83.6

LB AMen Ogbongbemiga - 81.5

EDGE Kyler Fackrell - 74.8

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 71.6

Derwin James can cover some serious ground! pic.twitter.com/aDNkrzq6P9 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 29, 2021

Worst

DT Breiden Fehoko - 30.4

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. - 35.9

LB Drue Tranquill - 38.0

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 39.9

DT Justin Jones - 40.6