Chargers Daily Links: What are the Chargers top 3 draft needs?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today, we’re starting the day off with a discussion on what you believe to be the Chargers’ top-three needs in this upcoming draft. After recent weeks where several positions groups were throttled due to injuries and/or players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, we’ve all gotten to see just how shallow this roster is.

I think if I had to list my top three, it’d probably be:

1.) Cornerback

2.) Defensive tackle

3.) Right Tackle

After signing a new contract this past offseason, Michael Davis has underwhelmed this year. He’s currently the second-lowest graded starter on the defense with a 50.2 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, only better than Jerry Tillery’s 49.3. Speaking of defensive tackle, of the team’s worst 11 qualifying players on defense, six of them are defensive tackles.

Lastly, of course we all know that Storm Norton is not the guy at right tackle and the Chargers would be wise to replace him as quick as possible. This looked to be their biggest need to begin the season, but injuries elsewhere only shined a brighter light on other problem areas that have drastically altered several outcomes this season.

I don’t know how strict I am on the order of the top three positions I listed above, but those are definitely the most-problematic as of week 13.

Let me know what you all think and if there’s any positions you believe should be in the team’s top three.

Now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from this past Sunday (Chargers.com)

10 insights following the team’s recent loss to the Broncos (Chargers.com)

Five numbers that tell the story of Sunday’s loss (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers would be lucky to get to 10 wins this season (Bolt Beat)

Week 12 overreactions (ESPN)

Cowboys will be without McCarthy on TNF after he tests positive for COVID (ESPN)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)

George Kittle claps back at Mike Zimmer for comments regarding the Niners holding (NFL.com)

A new 2022 NFL mock draft (CBS Sports)

Week 13 playoff picture (Pro Football Talk)