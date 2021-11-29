Chargers week 12 Snap Counts

The Los Angeles Chargers started too flat in their trip to Denver to take on the division opponent Broncos this week. After a pretty miserable first half, and two costly interceptions, the Chargers were unable to overcome the deficit.

Lets dive into who played and how much.

Offense

With starting left guard Matt Feiler out due to an ankle injury, the Chargers staff decided to start Senio Kelemete in his place. Kelemete had an abysmal game. He gave up a sack, at least 6 pressures, and committed multiple penalties. Brandon Staley keeps saying he wants to wait until Brenden Jaimes is “ready” but at this point he can’t be worse than what’s out there if Feiler can’t go.

Once again, Tre McKitty played 30% of the snaps which was more than 3x the snaps Stephen Anderson was given. Anderson, who is both a better blocker and a better receiver, should not be getting out snapped by McKitty like that. Especially since one could argue the same excuse being used to keep Jaimes off the field should also be applied to McKitty.

Defense

The Chargers lack of depth at CB is concerning. The fact that Tevaughn Campbell played all but 1 defensive snap is not exactly ideal. He managed to grab 5 tackles but he was a liability in pass coverage and had some missed tackles as well.

Jerry Tillery continues to play a confusingly high amount of snaps vs his production. He played all but 7 of the defensive snaps, good for 89% of the plays, and netted a single solo tackle and a single assist. Nothing else. He is not progressing, he is not contributing equal to his playing time.

Kenneth Murray, on the other hand, saw his playing time limited to just 9 snaps on defense. He was able to grab one tackle, but he is definitely in a reserve/sub package role at this point, and deservedly so.

Special Teams