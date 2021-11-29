Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

It’s early as I’m typing this up and the sting from yesterday is still alive and well.

Brandon Staley said following the game that they lost as a team and I definitely have to agree with him. Offense, defense, and special teams were all bad and underwhelmed greatly. These types of losses are always the worst since you cannot truly feel the catharsis that comes with finding the one area/player/unit to point the blame at.

This loss puts the Chargers in a place they didn’t seem to be destined for just five weeks ago. After starting 4-2, the Bolts have since gone 2-3 in which they’ve failed to string any two victories together. It’s been one win, and then a loss. Another win, followed by another loss.

Talk about excruciating. Right when things look to be back on track, they remind us they’re not that far removed from the Chargers teams of old. And by old, I mean the ones from the past two seasons.

I better stop rambling before I turn this into something that it’s not. As always, please feel free to use this post as a continuation from yesterday’s game threads if you’re still feeling the need to voice your thoughts and emotions regarding yesterday’s loss.

And now for today’s links.

What did Brandon Staley have to say following the team’s loss to the Broncos? (Chargers.com)

Stars, studs, and duds from Sunday’s loss to the Broncos (Chargers Wire)

Three takeaways from Sunday’s postgame press conferences (Chargers.com)

Three Chargers who deserve the most blame for Sunday’s loss (Bolt Beat)

The Panthers benched Cam Newton in loss to the Dolphins (ESPN)

Dalvin Cook was carted off the field with a shoulder injury against the 49ers (ESPN)

Game grades for all 32 NFL teams (CBS Sports)

Notable injuries from week 12 (NFL.com)

The 49ers got big performances from Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel in win over Vikings (Pro Football Talk)

The Packers downed the Rams despite Aaron Rodgers’ injured toe (Bleacher Report)