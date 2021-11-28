Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers loss to the Denver Broncos on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers got beat and some turning points in that game. They answer questions about who’s to blame for the team’s loss, Senio Kelemete’s struggles, Justin Herbert’s problem with Cover 2 and is HC Brandon Staley overrated?
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#243: AFTER HOURS. Week 12 vs DEN recap
Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers game AFTER HOURS.
