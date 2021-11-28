Keenan Allen ties Antonio Brown for fastest to 7,000 career receptions

While the Chargers fought back from a 14-0 deficit against the Broncos, wide receiver Keenan Allen crossed another receptions record off his list. In the first half, Keenan Allen caught his 7,000th reception in his 111th career game. That mark ties current Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown’s record for the fastest player to 700 receptions in a career. Other notable receivers who hit 7,000 receptions after their 111th game were Julio Jones (112 games) and Marvin Harrison (114 games).

Heading into Sunday’s game, Allen had recorded 698 receptions for 8,207 yards.

