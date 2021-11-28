Chargers open as 2.5-point underdogs on road against Bengals

Following a surprisingly-lopsided loss to the Broncos, the 6-5 Chargers have opened as 2.5-point underdogs on the road next week against the 7-4 Bengals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 51.

The Bengals are coming off their own lop-sided game against the Steelers in which they dismantled Pittsburgh to the tune of a 41-10 drumming. Joe Burrow only needed to throw for 190 yards and a touchdown as they got 165 yards and two touchdowns out of Joe Mixon on the ground.

On the year, Cincy has the NFL’s 14th-ranked offense and defense. Coincidentally, they’re also scoring — and allowing — the sixth-most points in the NFL on a weekly basis. So essentially they’re nothing if not consistent on either side of the ball.

This matchup features two of the NFL’s up-and-coming stars at quarterback, as well as a number of young playmakers around them. It was a massive bummer when this game wasn’t flexed into primetime this coming Sunday night but either way, this will be must-watch football.

Do you all agree with these opening odds? If not, what do you think they should have been?

