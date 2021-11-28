Filed under: Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Open Thread Chargers vs. Broncos Second Half Game Thread Finish strong! By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Nov 28, 2021, 2:51pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Broncos Second Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images The Chargers needed that spark. Derwin James is a monster and Justin Herbert can still bounce back from adversity. Time to finish strong and get the damn job done. More From Bolts From The Blue The Lightning Round Podcast#243: AFTER HOURS. Week 12 vs DEN recap Chargers open as 2.5-point underdogs on road against Bengals Chargers Final Score: Chargers 13, Broncos 28 Keenan Allen ties Antonio Brown for fastest to 7,000 career receptions Chargers vs. Broncos First Half Game Thread Chargers Week 12 Inactives: Feiler, Rountree out against Broncos Loading comments...
Loading comments...