Chargers vs. Broncos First Half Game Thread

It’s game day, Chargers fans. It’s been awhile since the team’s last divisional matchup and they’ve got a great opportunity to stay undefeated against a Broncos team that’s currently decimated by injuries at several key positions, including both of their starting offensive tackles.

Can this be a massive day for guys like Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu?

Without starting safety Kareem Jackson and defensive tackle Shelby Harris, can Justin Herbert and Co. exploit a unit missing several players that really are fuel for the recent success they’ve seen on that side of the ball.