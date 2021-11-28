Chargers Final Score: Chargers 13, Broncos 28

The Chargers got off to an unusually rough start on Sunday, beginning the game with back-to-back three-and-outs while they watched the Broncos build up an early 14-0 lead. The Chargers finally got on the board with a touchdown prior to halftime but failed to score any points in the third quarter where they held the ball for the entire period aside from three plays. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert tossed an interception on an under-thrown pass and followed it up with a pick-six off the hands of Austin Ekeler just five offensive plays later.

Ultimately, the miscues and lack of execution led to the Bolts falling 28-13 in Denver in what was arguably Herbert’s worst game of the season. The Broncos defense was stifling at times, but it didn’t seem nearly as suffocating as the Ravens and Patriots games.

Herbert finished with two interceptions to one touchdown on 28-of-44 passing with 303 yards. He also led the team with 36 rushing yards on four scrambles. Keenan Allen led the pass-catchers with 85 yards on seven receptions.

Kyzir White led the defense with 12 total tackles while Derwin James notched a pair of tackles for loss and momentum-shifting interception. Joey Bosa recorded a sack, improving his total to 7.5 on the year.

The Bolts will be on the road next week to face a 7-4 Bengals squad coming off a convincing win over the Steelers.