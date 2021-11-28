Chargers Week 12 Inactives: Feiler, Rountree out against Broncos

In some rather unfortunate news, starting offensive guard Matt Feiler will be inactive today against the Broncos after testing out the injured ankle and quickly determining it just isn’t possible to go today. In his place, expect either veteran Senio Kelemete or rookie Brenden Jaimes make their first career start for the Chargers.

In another surprise move, rookie running back Larry Rountree is inactive in this game with 2020 UDFA Darius Bradwell getting the nod on game day for the first time this season after being elevated to the active roster on Saturday. With no clear backup running back showing much promise behind Austin Ekeler, it looks like Brandon Staley and his coaching staff are finally giving someone else an opportunity to make an impact. However, it remains to be seen how he’ll work in with both Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley both active, as well.

Other players that will be inactive against the Broncos include quarterback Easton Stick, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, and fullback Gabe Nabers.