Chargers vs. Broncos Week 12: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Good morning, Chargers Fans!

After some entertaining games on Thanksgiving Day, we’re back with another edition of Chargers football on this glorious Sunday. The Bolts will kickoff this afternoon in Denver with the main storyline being Brandon Staley getting his first shot at Vic Fangio, his former mentor whom he was under with both the Bears and Broncos from 2017-2019.

While the Bolts are currently 2.5-point favorites on the road, don’t count out home field advantage for a team that’s used to playing at this elevation. Fortunately, weather shouldn’t be a factor today with a high of 67 degrees.

With that said, everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) vs. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

SB Nation affiliates: Mile High Report

Betting Odds: Chargers (-2.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.