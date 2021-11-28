BFTB Roundtable: Week 12 score predictions

Good morning and happy game day, Chargers fans! We're back from the holiday break and kicking off this morning with our weekly score predictions roundtable.

Games between AFC West rivals are always entertaining and unfortunately, usually very stressful for both sides. I have a sinking feeling that today's game will be no different. As of Sunday morning, the Chargers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The weird thing about this game is that I’m not coming into it with the feeling like the Broncos aren’t all that good of a football team yet somehow they’re still just one game behind the Chargers on the year. They’ve got a notable win against the Cowboys, but otherwise Denver is benefitting off one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this year.

The Broncos are expected have standout edge rusher Bradley Chubb back in the mix today and that will be a huge addition for a defense that’s been playing very good football without him. If memories serves, Chubb normally lines up over opposing left tackles, so we all may be in store for a premiere matchup between him and rookie Rashawn Slater on the edge.

The Broncos will trot out two capable running backs in former Bolt Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams. Both average around 50 yards on the ground per game and it’s almost a 50/50 split when it comes to workload. They’ve been “fine” running the ball as they average a respectable 111.5 on the ground per game. However, with the interior of their offensive line being a weak point, I don’t see them being able to run it at will between the tackles.

I think points will be harder to come by than usual for the Chargers, but the Broncos offense is also pretty abysmal. I have them ultimately pulling away in the fourth quarter. Final Score: Chargers 26-17.

Matthew Stanley: I’ve lived in Denver for almost 10 years now and the only two times the Chargers won in Denver was the year I was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, and in 2018 when I was visiting my family for Christmas and not in Denver.

That changes this weekend. Tomorrow I’m finally going to get to watch the Chargers win in Denver live. The Broncos, like the Chargers previous few opponents are banged up. The Chargers look like they’re finally getting back on track on offense. Final Score: Chargers get the win 31-20.

Garrett Sisti: Garrett is too busy with his side gig of being a manager at Target so he wasn’t able to get us a score prediction this week. However, you can probably imagine him giving us an extremely positive, overly-optimistic prediction where the Chargers probably win by three touchdowns. Yep, that sounds correct. Final Score (Guess-stimate): Chargers 54-20.

