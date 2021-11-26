Chargers Injury Report: Feiler questionable, Samuel Jr. out vs. Broncos

The Chargers released their final injury report for this Sunday's matchup with the Broncos and they could end up missing one of their key starters on the offensive line by kickoff.

Both offensive guard Matt Feiler and safety Trey Marshall are questionable while cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safety Alohi Gilman have both been ruled out.

#LACvsDEN game status



QUESTIONABLE

Matt Feiler

Trey Marshall



OUT

Alohi Gilman

Asante Samuel Jr. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 26, 2021

If Feiler is unable to go on Sunday, rookie giard Brenden Jaimes might be in line for his first NFL start. Another option could be veteran Senio Kelemete who has seen a handful of snaps in recent games as an extra offensive in heavy sets.

Without Samuel and Gilman, Tevaughn Campbell will get another start opposite Davis while roomie Mark Webb will see an increased role with Gilman. If he goes, Marshall may be the main backup at free safety in front of Webb, however.