Chargers Daily Links: Which Chargers player needs a big game against the Broncos?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope you’re all well-fed and rested after yesterday’s holiday because it’s time to get amped for this week’s divisional matchup against the Broncos.

Like we do every Friday, I’m here to ask you all your thoughts on the Chargers player(s) that you believe needs to step up and have a big day if the Bolts want to leave Denver with their flawless record against the AFC West still intact.

For me, Michael Davis is that player.

He’s currently in the middle of his worst season as a professional, if you go by Pro Football Focus’ grading system. His overall season grade of 51.1 is the worst of his career and his abysmal tackling grade of 36.5 is a big reason why. Before this year, he’s actually never finished with a tackling grade under 58.2, so you can see just how striking his play has been compared to past season. The unfortunate facts don’t stop there, however. Davis’ coverage grade of 54.7 on the year is also the worst of his five-year span with the Chargers and his two touchdowns allowed already are tied for his career high with seven games remaining on the schedule.

With Asante Samuel Jr. likely to miss Sunday with another concussion, Davis will be looked to even more to help corral a Broncos receiving group that includes big-bodied receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Tevaughn Campbell has already struggled mightily against opposing WR1s and this game may be no different. Whoever Davis lines up in front of must be muzzled appropriately if the Chargers hope to not bleed out from both the run and the pass this week. After all, we’re about to see another Melvin Gordon revenge game, so you know the former Charger will be running like a demon this weekend.

Let me know in the comments below who your player is and why you think their performance is of the utmost importance on Sunday!

And now for today’s links.

