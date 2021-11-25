Thanksgiving Day Week 12 Game Picks

Happy Thanksgiving, Chargers fans!

There’s three football games on today and while they’re not all winners, it’s football on a holiday. It’s tough not to enjoy that, right?

This morning, I’m only picking the games for today but I will have the rest of my week 12 picks out for tomorrow. Check out who I like today and let me know if you any different in the comment below.

Enjoy the holiday, everyone. I’m thankful for you all!

As always, all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thanksgiving Games

Bears (-3) vs. Lions - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Bears - Head coach Matt Nagy announced earlier this week that Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback against the Lions. That doesn’t exactly breed any more confidence in the team than when Justin Fields is starting but Nagy is essentially fighting for his job at this point. If winning saves his paycheck, Dalton likely gives the team their best shot.

Raiders v. Cowboys (-7.5) - O/U 51

Prediction: Cowboys - The Raiders are currently in the midst of their autumn-time fall in the standings and a bout with a good Dallas team is in no way what they need to their act together. Derek Carr has looked nothing his early-season self as of late and it’s that guy the Raiders need in this game, not the current edition who struggles to throw the ball consistently down the field.

Bills (-5.5) vs. Saints - O/U 45

Prediction: Bills - Not having a legitimate quarterback has been tough on the Saints offense by itself but missing their best offensive lineman and do-it-all running back is a quick way to get on the fast track to a primetime loss. Without Alvin Kamara, I just can’t see how New Orleans keeps this one competitive. Bills should steamroll through this game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.