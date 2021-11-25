Chargers vs. Broncos Week 12: By The Numbers

The Chargers opponent this week is the Broncos who own one of the league’s stingiest defenses. Through week 11, Denver allows an average of just 18.3 points per game. That’s good for third in the NFL behind only the Patriots (16.1) and Bills (17.6).

However, on the other side of the ball, the Broncos aren’t scoring much more than what they’re allowing. Their current average of 20.0 points scored per game puts them in the bottom 10 of NFL offenses. So although points may come at a premium on Sunday, I definitely like the Chargers’ chances in anything that resembles a shootout.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 386.5

Points per game: 26.0

Passing yards per game: 280.4

Rushing yards per game: 106.1

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,927 yards, 22 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 573

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 810

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 74

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 355.0

Points allowed per game: 26.5

Passing yards allowed per game: 209.9

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.1

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 86

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Five

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 6.5

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Kyzir White - Two

Forced fumbles: S Derwin James, EDGE Joey Bosa - 3

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two

Broncos Offense

Total yards per game: 342.1

Points per game: 20.0

Passing yards per game: 230.6

Rushing yards per game: 111.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Teddy Bridgewater- 2,389 yards, 14 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Melvin Gordon - 522

Rushing touchdowns: RB Melvin Gordon - Five

Receiving yards: WR Courtland Sutton - 617

Receptions: WR Courtland Sutton - 43

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Tim Patrick - Four

Broncos Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 328.2

Points allowed per game: 18.3

Passing yards allowed per game: 218.1

Rushing yards allowed per game: 110.1

Top Performers

Tackles: S Kareem Jackson - 66

Tackles for loss: DT Shelby Harris - Five

Sacks: EDGE Malik Reed - Five

Passes Defended: S Justin Simmons, CB Patrick Surtain II - Nine

Interceptions: S Justin Simmons - Four

Forced fumbles: EDGE Malik Reed - Two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ one