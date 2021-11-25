Chargers vs. Broncos Week 12: By The Numbers

The Chargers opponent this week is the Broncos who own one of the league’s stingiest defenses. Through week 11, Denver allows an average of just 18.3 points per game. That’s good for third in the NFL behind only the Patriots (16.1) and Bills (17.6).
However, on the other side of the ball, the Broncos aren’t scoring much more than what they’re allowing. Their current average of 20.0 points scored per game puts them in the bottom 10 of NFL offenses. So although points may come at a premium on Sunday, I definitely like the Chargers’ chances in anything that resembles a shootout.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 386.5
Points per game: 26.0
Passing yards per game: 280.4
Rushing yards per game: 106.1
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,927 yards, 22 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 573
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 810
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 74
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Seven
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 355.0
Points allowed per game: 26.5
Passing yards allowed per game: 209.9
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.1
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 86
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Five
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 6.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Kyzir White - Two
Forced fumbles: S Derwin James, EDGE Joey Bosa - 3
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two
Broncos Offense
Total yards per game: 342.1
Points per game: 20.0
Passing yards per game: 230.6
Rushing yards per game: 111.5
Top Performers
Passing: QB Teddy Bridgewater- 2,389 yards, 14 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Melvin Gordon - 522
Rushing touchdowns: RB Melvin Gordon - Five
Receiving yards: WR Courtland Sutton - 617
Receptions: WR Courtland Sutton - 43
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Tim Patrick - Four
Broncos Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 328.2
Points allowed per game: 18.3
Passing yards allowed per game: 218.1
Rushing yards allowed per game: 110.1
Top Performers
Tackles: S Kareem Jackson - 66
Tackles for loss: DT Shelby Harris - Five
Sacks: EDGE Malik Reed - Five
Passes Defended: S Justin Simmons, CB Patrick Surtain II - Nine
Interceptions: S Justin Simmons - Four
Forced fumbles: EDGE Malik Reed - Two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ one
