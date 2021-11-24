Justin Herbert wins the FedEx Air Player of the Week for the fourth time

Make that a league-leading four FedEx Air Player of the Week honors for the Chargers spectacular second-year quarterback!

After throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Herbert was voted the winner of the weekly honor over the likes of the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (385 yards, four touchdowns) and the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins (341 yards, three touchdowns). Herbert also won the fan-vote award in week three, five, and nine.

On the year, Herbert has thrown for 2,927 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 207 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Earlier in the game against the Steelers, Herbert also tied Kurt Warner in becoming the second-fastest quarterback to 7,000 career passing yards, completing the feat in just 25 games.

It should also be noted that since this is an honor voted on by fans, I have to give a big shoutout to all of you out there who are putting in the time to make sure someone as deserving as Herbert gets these accolades. Shout out to you all!