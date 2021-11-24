Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Denver Broncos. They go through the Broncos recent injuries and talk about the effect it will have for the game on Sunday. They go through important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#242: Week 12 Preview - The Denver Broncos
Let’s talk about the Chargers opponent this week...the Broncos.
Loading comments...