SB Nation Reacts: Max confidence in the Chargers is back after win over Steelers

After a season-low confidence level in the Chargers, the fan base has bounced back in a big way. Apparently, all they needed was another incredibly stressful outing against a team they should have probably beaten pretty handedly.

The Bolts escaped the Steelers by a score of 41-37 and needed every bit of Justin Herbert’s arm — and legs — to leave victorious. In that game, Herbert made a bit of history. After passing for 382 yards and rushing for 90, the second-year quarterback became the first player in NFL history to pass for 350+ yards and rush for 90+ yards in a single game.

Seriously. Michael Vick never did it. Lamar Jackson hasn’t done it yet. Even Kansas City’s golden boy Patrick Mahomes hasn’t touched those numbers before.

So after this exciting, exhilarating, and heart-pounding contest, Chargers fans are right back on the wagon as each and every participant in this week’s survey said that they are confident the Chargers are headed in the right direction.

For a look at how the confidence level in the team has moved up and down through this season’s 11 weeks, go ahead and check out the chart below!

