Chargers Daily Links: Rank the best Thanksgiving food

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re going to stroll in tomorrow’s holiday with some good ol’ fashion debate on what the best foods are for Thanksgiving.

Now, I’m not the biggest fan of the Thanksgiving spread as a whole because...well...you can only stomach the same bland food year-in and year-out. But I still know the ceiling for things such as turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing can be very high if done by the right people.

So for today, I want to hear everyone’s top-five Thanksgiving Day dishes.

Whether your family or inner circle does a phenomenal mac n’ cheese, or maybe they cracked the code on how to make hame the centerpiece of the meal, I want to hear all about it.

Enjoy this hump day before the holiday and I’ll see you all on the other side!

And of course, today’s links.

