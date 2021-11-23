Justin Herbert and Mike Williams continue to make late-game magic

As long as Justin Herbert and Mike Williams on the field together in the fourth quarter, opponent’s can never feel safe with a lead.

After Sunday night’s heroics in which Herbert found a wide open Williams for a 53-yard game-winning touchdown, the duo has now combined for five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter this year. That’s the most by a quarterback-wide receiver duo in a single season in NFL history. Five times this year, Herbert has also led the Chargers to a game-winning drive in the final quarter, also the most in the NFL this season.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has now led 5 game-winning drives this season, most in the NFL.



He's also connected with Mike Williams for 5 separate go-ahead TDs in the 4th quarter, already the most by any QB-WR duo in a single season in NFL history, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/OfswsidpSo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2021

After a stellar start to the year, Mike Williams experienced a bit of a lull through the team’s games against the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings. Following the loss to Minnesota, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi came out and told the media that they need to start feeding Williams the ball a bit more to get back on track offensively. Williams finished with 97 yards and a score on Sunday night, so it looks like Lombardi got his wish.