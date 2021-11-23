Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Steelers

In the early parts of the game, the interior of the Chargers’ defensive line was energetic and active. When the Bolts needed them the most to close out the game, the pass rush finally awoke to put Big Ben and the Steelers down for good.

Offensively, you know that side of the ball was led by Justin Herbert and his historic performance. If any of you haven’t heard yet, Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 350+ yards and rush for 90+ yards in a single game. This seriously was what many of us could see as a standard for Herbert on a weekly basis. Not so much the immense yardage totals, but him showing the league that he can also utilize his legs on money downs and “got to have it” situations. Similar to what we see often from Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, Herbert can be that type of player.

That’s enough fawning over our stud quarterback., however. Let’s go ahead and check out the rest of the best and worst PFF grades from Sunday’s incredibly entertaining victory over the Steelers.

Offense

Best

QB Justin Herbert - 81.1

WR Keenan Allen - 78.4

OT Rashawn Slater - 72.8

TE Stephen Anderson - 71.8

OG Matt Feiler - 71.4

Impressive layered throw by Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/Tyo3AADAZ3 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 22, 2021

Worst

RB Justin Jackson - 37.0

TE Jared Cook - 44.3

TE Tre’ McKitty - 48.6

OG Michael Schofield - 51.5

OT Storm Norton - 53.6

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 83.0

LB Drue Tranquill - 75.5

DL Joe Gaziano - 74.5

S Nasir Adderley - 69.9

EDGE Uchena Nwosu - 68.0

Joey Bosa is a mismatch when moving inside, with the burst to pierce gaps.pic.twitter.com/PXuLLRUumg — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) November 22, 2021

Worst

DT Forrest Merrill - 41.7

CB Tevaughn Campbell - 42.4

CB Michael Davis - 56.6

LB Kenneth Murray - 56.9

EDGE Kyler Fackrell - 57.9