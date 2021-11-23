Chargers Daily Links: Linval Joseph lands on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chargers will be without defensive tackle Linval Joseph for at least another game after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Joseph was subsequently placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and must isolate for 10 days away from the team due to being unvaccinated. That means he’ll miss this week’s game against the Broncos and has a chance to return within a few day of the following contest against the Bengals.

Joseph is unvaccinated and will now be forced to stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days, according to league protocols. https://t.co/Enyi1BY81l — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 22, 2021

Luckily the young guns at defensive tackle played admirably on Sunday night which likely gives the team some confidence without Joseph. Both Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington also have a chance to return this week, so reinforcements are on their way in that regard.

And now for today’s links.

