The Lightning Round Podcast#241: AFTER HOURS. Week 11 vs PIT recap

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers almost blew that game but ultimately pulled it out in the end. They answer questions about the defensive line finishing the game, Austin Ekeler’s utilization on the ground and through the air, Keenan Allen being a target machine and Justin Herbert becoming a true dual-threat quarterback.