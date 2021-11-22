Chargers week 11 snap counts

Wow, that was a crazy night. The Los Angeles Chargers built a big lead, let the Pittsburgh Steelers erase that gap and take the lead themselves, before they were able to buckle down and win the game.

So who was involved in that wild ride? Lets take a look.

The Chargers appear to have varied their personnel a bit more this week than last week. Neither Keenan Allen or Mike Williams played more than 82% of the snaps, after at least one of them had been in the 90%+ range every game for the last month.

To make up for this lack of WR snaps, all 4 TEs played at least a quarter of the snaps. There was good usage all around there, even Tre McKitty wound up with a catch.

Michael Davis came back to the starting lineup after missing some time with injury and was thrust right into taking 99% of the snaps. Drue Tranquill, also freshly activated from the COVID list, got in on 64% of the defensive snaps this week.

A big story here is Joe Gaziano and Brenden Fehoko getting 62% and 49% of the snaps respectively, with Jerry Tillery, Cristian Covington, and Linval Joseph out. And they definitely made those snaps count, both of them coming down with 3 tackles and Gaziano adding a QB hit and a pass knocked down. It was a very encouraging game from the backup DL crew.

Nothing crazy from the special teams snap counts but Dustin Hopkins had the lone credited solo tackle on defense. Not something you love to see when your Kicker is the only one with a solo ST tackle, but still, he’s making all his kicks AND getting tackles? Sign him to a lifetime deal.