Chargers open as 1.5-point favorites against the Broncos on the road

The Chargers narrowly escaped the Steelers on Sunday Night Football by a score of 41-37 and will not travel to Denver this upcoming weekend for their first of two matchups with the Broncos. Denver is coming off a 30-13 loss to the Eagles in week 11 but were also authors of a 30-16 whooping of the Cowboys the prior week, so you can say they’ve been a bit inconsistent as of late.

That up-and-down level of play has the Broncos sitting at 5-5 and in the basement of the AFC West alongside the 5-5 Raiders.

Ahead of this Sunday, the Chargers have opened up as 1.5-point favorites on the road in Denver, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 49.

The Broncos currently own the NFL’s 20th-ranked unit in total offense, averaging 342.1 yards per game. Individually, they rank 19th in both passing (230.6) and rushing (111.5).

On the other side, the Chargers will walk in to Denver with the league’s eighth-ranked offense (386.5 yards per game), made up of the sixth-ranked passing attack (280.4) and the 21st-ranked rushing unit (106.1).

What do you all think of this game’s opening odds? Should the Bolts be favorited by more than 1.5 points? Did they get this right? Let us know in the comments below.

