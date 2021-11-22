Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Happy #VictoryMonday, Chargers fans!

The Bolts really did their best to “Charger” away last night’s game, but the new and exciting Brandon Staley-led Chargers were not going down without a fight.

Did y’all see Austin Ekeler put the team on his back? The fifth-year running back had a career-high four touchdowns and 115 yards of offense, all of which the Chargers needed truly needed in the end to survive a scrappy Steelers teamed that managed to capitalized on several key moments to stay alive in primetime.

I’ll save the rest of the praise for the rest of this week’s content, but my goodness that was one heck of a game. I’m still wired. Sleep was non-existent. But we’re still here!

As always, please continue last night’s conversation in the comments below.

And now for today’s links!

Chargers’ top plays against the Steelers (Chargers.com)

Twitter reacts to the Chargers’ wild victory over the Steelers (Chargers Wire)

Does Cam Heyward deserve a fine for his antics on SNF? (Bolt Beat)

Three takeaways from Sunday night’s win over the Steelers (Chargers.com)

Saquon Barkley should return for Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Justin Jefferson blazed through the Packers in the Vikings’ big win at home (ESPN)

Week 11 game grades for all 32 NFL teams (CBS Sports)

The Cowboys would have loved to have Amari Cooper against the Chiefs (Pro Football Talk)

Notable injuries from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)