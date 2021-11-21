Justin Herbert ties Kurt Warner, becomes second-fastest QB to 7,000 passing yards

The notable accolades keep rolling in for the Chargers’ second-year quarterback.

In the first half against the Steelers, Justin Herbert crossed the threshold of 7,000 passing yards, tying Kurt Warner for the second-fastest quarterback to the mark (25 games) behind only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (21 games).

In his rookie season, Herbert took home the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honor after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. This year, he’s thrown for 2,545 plus the 170 he has at halftime of Sunday night’s contest.

Earlier this year, he also joined Mahomes, Warner, and Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino among the top-5 quarterbacks in terms of touchdowns thrown through a player’s 25 games. Mahomes leads that category with 65 but Herbert’s 50 puts him right there with some legendary players.

Seeing how tonight’s game is going, Herbert may have the chance to add a few more scores to his stat sheet before the night is over against this limited Steelers defense.