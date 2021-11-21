Chargers vs Steelers inactives

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football in a little over an hour. As such, the teams have released their lists of players who will be inactive tonight.
#Chargers Inactives vs Steelers:— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 21, 2021
2 Easton Stick
27 Joshua Kelley
29 Mark Webb Jr.
32 Alohi Gilman
40 Gabe Nabers
79 Trey Pipkins III
98 Linval Joseph
No big surprises here, but Linval Joseph not being able to go is indeed a bad piece of news, especially with Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington already out due to COVID. Trying to stop Najee Harris was already going to be a big ask, now it’s looking like that’s going to be borderline impossible.
Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb both being out is also concerning with how thin the secondary has been. However, getting Michael Davis back is going to help big time vs the pass.
As for the Steelers:
Inactives for Steelers:— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 21, 2021
No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins
No. 23 CB Joe Haden
No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland
No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson
No. 90 LB T.J. Watt
No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
Some big names out for the Steelers tonight, none more important on this list than T.J. Watt. I’m sure Storm Norton is breathing a sigh of relief.
