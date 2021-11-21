 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers vs Steelers inactives

These players won’t be on the field tonight vs the Steelers

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football in a little over an hour. As such, the teams have released their lists of players who will be inactive tonight.

No big surprises here, but Linval Joseph not being able to go is indeed a bad piece of news, especially with Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington already out due to COVID. Trying to stop Najee Harris was already going to be a big ask, now it’s looking like that’s going to be borderline impossible.

Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb both being out is also concerning with how thin the secondary has been. However, getting Michael Davis back is going to help big time vs the pass.

As for the Steelers:

Some big names out for the Steelers tonight, none more important on this list than T.J. Watt. I’m sure Storm Norton is breathing a sigh of relief.

