Chargers vs Steelers inactives

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football in a little over an hour. As such, the teams have released their lists of players who will be inactive tonight.

#Chargers Inactives vs Steelers:



2 Easton Stick

27 Joshua Kelley

29 Mark Webb Jr.

32 Alohi Gilman

40 Gabe Nabers

79 Trey Pipkins III

98 Linval Joseph — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 21, 2021

No big surprises here, but Linval Joseph not being able to go is indeed a bad piece of news, especially with Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington already out due to COVID. Trying to stop Najee Harris was already going to be a big ask, now it’s looking like that’s going to be borderline impossible.

Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb both being out is also concerning with how thin the secondary has been. However, getting Michael Davis back is going to help big time vs the pass.

As for the Steelers:

Inactives for Steelers:

No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 90 LB T.J. Watt

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 21, 2021

Some big names out for the Steelers tonight, none more important on this list than T.J. Watt. I’m sure Storm Norton is breathing a sigh of relief.