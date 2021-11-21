Chargers vs Steelers. ‘The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours’ at 8:30 pm PT on YouTube

Join Garrett and Jamie for The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours – tonight at 8:30 p.m. PT following the completion of the Chargers matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers!

The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours is a live reaction show that Garrett and Jamie will stream after every game the Chargers play this season. Grab your favorite drink and join the guys for their LIVE, unfiltered, gut reactions after the Chargers win or loss. This show will have a lot of interaction as well, reacting to your live comments and questions!

If you miss it live, an After Hours podcast will follow after the live show has concluded.

You can watch The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours live or subscribe on Youtube.