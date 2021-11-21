Chargers Final Score: Chargers 41, Steelers 37

The Chargers offense looked like the unit we’ve all come to expect this season against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. They were looking as if they would run away with a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter but a series of incredibly unfortunate events led to Pittsburgh erasing the deficit and taking a three-point lead with under four minutes remaining. However, Mike Williams got open up the sideline and Justin Herbert hit him for a 53-yard dagger that wound up being the game-winning points in a 41-37 primetime victory for the Bolts.

Herbert finished the night completing 30-of-41 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. In an exciting dual-threat performance, Herbert also led the Chargers with a career-high 90 yards on the ground. Austin Ekeler put together a career day in his own right, scoring four total touchdowns (two through the air, two on the ground) in 115 total yards of offense.

Kyzir White led the defense with 12 total tackles while the trio of Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, and Uchenna Nwosu each recorded a sack on Ben Roethlisberger.

Next weeked, the Chargers will travel to Denver next Sunday to face the Broncos in their first matchup of the 2021 season.