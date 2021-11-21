Chargers vs. Steelers Week 11: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The 5-4 LA Chargers host the 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers tonight on Sunday Night Football following a week where both teams had to endure quite a few rosters moves stemming from players being put on, or taken off, the league’s COVID-19 list. There were numerous positive tests recorded and several accompanying close contacts, but in the end, the Bolts got back two defensive starters and the Steelers will have their starting quarterback.

However, the Chargers will be without Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, both of whom remain on the COVID-19 list while Pittsburgh will have to attempt to stop Justin Herbert without do-it-all safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

As for injuries that may impact this game, the Chargers are likely going to be without Linval Joseph who is currently doubtful with a shoulder injury. On the other side, All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt is already ruled out with his own injury he sustained last week against the Lions.

Everything looks good on paper for the Chargers, but that usually doesn’t mean much for this team. Either way, this game needs to be a stepping stone into a strong finish down the stretch or else the Bolts may fall short of the sizable expectations for Brandon Staley’s first season as head coach.

Everything you need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

SB Nation affiliates: Behind The Steel Curtain

Betting Odds: Chargers (-5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.