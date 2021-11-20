Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill activated off COVID-19 list

Looks like the Chargers are getting back two impact players just in time for the team’s primetime tilt with the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

On Saturday afternoon, the team officially announced that Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill are being activated off the NFL’s COVID-19 list ahead of tomorrow’s game. In several corresponding moves, the team is elevating defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, and cornerback Kiondre Thomas.

Thomas and Merrill have spent time on the game day roster before while this is Brown’s first elevation from the practice squad.

As it stands, both Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington will be forced to miss Sunday’s game. Tillery recorded a positive test earlier this week while Christian Covington was the most-recent addition to the COVID-19 list as a close contact.

With Linval Joseph also doubtful for Sunday night, the Chargers will have to dig deep into their depth at the position where there’s plenty of young player waiting to get their chance.