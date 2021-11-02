Chargers Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup

Football is officially back and with it comes the usual content you love to see during the regular season. Today, we have our first Chargers power rankings roundup of the year.

For those of you who are new here, every week I compile all the rankings the Chargers received from the plethora of power rankings that hit the internet following each game to give you all a clearer picture of how the media is currently viewing the Bolts during any given week.

It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Curious to see where they landed before they landed ahead of their week one matchup?

Let’s go ahead and take a look.

“There’s something comforting about the Chargers resuming their rightful place as the most hyped team in August. But unlike in past years, these Chargers look ready to back it up. Star quarterback Justin Herbert is the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards (+500) and all but cemented as a top-five player at his position. With a bunch of new defensive additions to help fix last year’s biggest weakness, there are no excuses for second-year head coach Brandon Staley and Co. They’ve spent as much as they can on the lottery ticket that is an elite quarterback on a rookie contract in Herbert. It’s time to cash in.” - Austin Gayle

“The media is high on the Chargers on the eve of the season? When has that ever happened before, besides each of the last 15 years? There is the feeling that this year could be different, but we’ve probably said that before, too.” - The MMQB Staff

“Among teams that failed to make the postseason last year, none are ranked higher in these power rankings than the Los Angeles Chargers.” “On some level, it’s not hard to see why. In Justin Herbert, the Chargers have one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. As Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day told Steven Ruiz of the Ringer, Herbert is only just scratching the surface of what he can do at the NFL level.” “‘We kind of get numb to the splash plays—the deep throws, the runs down the sideline, all that,’ Day said. ‘But I think what’s most impressive about Justin [is] when you watch him play quarterback … he goes one-two-three through progressions, and I think that’s what he does better than anything. It’s not the splash plays; it’s playing quarterback.” - NFL Staff

“The Chargers have been trying to find a backup for running back Austin Ekeler. Maybe free-agent addition Sony Michel, cut by the Dolphins at the end of the preseason, will be the answer. Michel had some good moments with the Rams last season.” - Frank Schwab

“Getting Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson in free agency will make this defense so much better. The offense with Justin Herbert will again be dynamic. Let’s hope Brandon Staley learned from some of his fourth-down shenanigans last season.”

“Will Justin Herbert win MVP? In two seasons, Herbert has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting and productive quarterbacks in pro football. Now, with a strong supporting cast on both sides of the ball, this feels like the time where Herbert rampages through a season and enters the conversation as the best player in the sport. This is the Chargers we’re talking about, of course — nothing ever seems to work out as it was planned in the summer. But Herbert is flat-out special, and he has the potential to be the difference-maker in a loaded AFC West.” - Dan Hanzus