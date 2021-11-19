Chargers Daily Links: Linval Joseph sat out second-straight practice

While this week’s injury report has been a tad longer than usual this season, there aren’t many key names listed with the “DNP” or “LIMITED” tags. Truly, the only name that stands out due to not practicing either of the past two days is Linval Joseph who would be quite the blow to the defense ahead of their matchup with the Steelers.

Aside from Joseph, three other players have also failed to suit up for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices. Those players are Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb, and Trey Marshall. While those three are all backups, the safety position would be razor thin on Sunday should neither be able to go. That would essentially leave Derwin James and Nasir Adderley as the only healthy safeties, meaning UDFA Ben DeLuca would like see some of his first NFL snaps on defense, along with another player either signed or promoted from the practice squad.

Should Joseph miss this week, Breiden Fehoko could earn his first NFL start in his place. However, if Christian Covington returns from the COVID-19 list, he may also have a shot at starting this week at nose tackle.

And now for today’s links.

