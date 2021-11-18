Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They go through the Steelers recent injuries and talk about the effect it will have for the game on Sunday. They go through important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#240: Week 11 Preview - The Pittsburgh Steelers
Let’s talk about the Chargers opponent this week...the Steelers.
